NAO to discuss pertinent audit issues with ministries, others

The National Audit Office (NAO) is set to hold a three-day convergence with government ministries, departments, sub-vented institutions, local government councils/municipalities, and projects to discuss pertinent issues.

The discussions will include the major challenges faced in the audit process, the major recurring audit findings among other things in order to discuss the causes as well as recommendations to address the identified gaps.

According to the NAO, the interactions will also include further sensitization of the auditees on the mandate and work of the NAO as the Supreme Audit Institution of the Gambia, the roles and responsibilities of auditors and auditees, and general recommendations/way forward on what the NAO and the auditees should do in order to better the audit service delivery process.

The National Assembly’s FPAC and PEC, Accountant General, Internal Audit Directorate, Gambia Public Procurement Authority and Ministry of Finance are also expected to be part of the convergent as key stakeholders whiles on the part of the auditees, permanent secretaries, board chairpersons, executive directors, heads of finance and procurement are expected as participants for the engagement.

The convergence will be held between 23 and 25 February 2023 at the Metzy Residence Hotel in Kotu and each day will be assigned to 1 group of auditees.