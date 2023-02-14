Gambian Paralympic head made chairperson of APC-IPC programme project coordinators

The President of The Gambia National Paralympic Committee (NPC-Gambia) Suleiman Colley, has been appointed chairperson of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) project coordinators for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) programmes 2022-2023.

A letter appointing Mr Colley signed by Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) said the head of Gambia’s Paralympic Committee will serve as the chairperson of the six Member APC Project Coordinators for various International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and African Paralympic Committee (APC) flagship programmes and related projects for the 2022-2024.

Mr. Colley’s mandate will stretch until the end the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

His appointment came after broader consultation following the resignation of former chairperson Jalima de Cunha of Cape Verde.

The Gambian Paralympic committee head and team will liaise and work closely with the project leads at the IPC to ensure effective and efficient planning, implementation and management of APC flagship projects and programmes as well as undertake any task that the APC President or Board may assign the team.

“I trust you to bring your rich experience and expertise to bear for further development of increased participation and improved performance in all aspects of Para Sports in Africa,” the letter, addressed to Mr Colley concluded.

The full membership of the committee is as follows: Suleiman Colley- Gambia- chairperson; Etienne Songa Bidjocka- Cameroon – deputy chairperson; Memory Netsai Kahlari – Namibia, Henry Kwaku Nyanteh Larbi -Ghana, Miguel Sampaio -Guinea Bissau and Ignatious Elletey -Ghana,Office of the APC President, as members.