TRC SENDS 6 PLAYERS TO TURKEY TRIALS

Team Restore Confidence, the football platform of GFF presidential aspirant Sadibou Kamaso, over the weekend announced it has sent six players for possible trials in Turkey.

A statement published on the group’s Facebook page reads: “Chairman Sadibou Kamaso has arrived in Turkey with six young talented footballers from The Gambia. The boys were scouted by agents and scouts of Fernabache football club last month. We are wishing the boys the best of luck”.

Mr Kamaso who unsuccessfully contested last August’s GFF presidential election has said the TRC is here to stay and would play its quota in national football development whether in office or not. Late last year, the group conducted administrative training programmes for club officials.