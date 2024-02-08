National dialogue: It’s better to jaw jaw than to war war

- Advertisement -

The Wolof having a saying: Reeroo amut nyakka waxtaan moo am. That means that there cannot be confrontation where there is dialogue. This is not a literal translation but it carries the sense of the quote. It recognises the importance of dialogue in preventing or resolving issues.

It has been reported recently that a National Preparatory Committee (NPC) has been set up and tasked with organising a National Dialogue on February 16. The committee comprises representatives from a cross-section of institutions and civil society organisations (CSOs). One would hope that it is inclusive.

There is no doubt that this call is long overdue. Dialogue is extremely important in the maintenance of peace and is a harbinger of peace, stability and progress. There are so many things that are causing division and polarisation in the country. The most contentious of these, it seems, is party politics. The politics of the country has become so toxic that it is breaking our social fabric at the seams.

It is hoped that all political parties, civil society organisations, the media houses and all other stakeholders will be present so as to have exhaustive conversations which will be geared towards unification and progress in the country. This will go a long way in expediting the development process in the country.

Of course, it is understood that everyone cannot hold the same opinions or views about everything. However, if everyone has the good of the country at heart, then it will not be difficult to put these differences aside when it comes to the national interest.

With a national dialogue, most of the issues that cause division and polarisation in the country can be put on the table and frank discussions about them carried out. This way, everyone’s stance on certain issues will be known and common ground be found.

This is the way forward.