Nayconf 2022 opens in Banjul today

By Aisha Tamba

The biannual National Youth Conference and Festival (known as NAYCONF) starts today in Banjul. This year’s event will be attended by over 2,000 youths.

The weeklong event will feature a variety of sporting, cultural and intellectual programmes and discussions on the theme; “Youth and the Challenges of the New Millennium”.

As part of the events, an art and craft exhibition portraying the talent of Gambian youths in visual and plastic arts will take place.

The opening will be marked by a parade of all youth delegates from different parts of the country and cultural displays depicting the cultural forms that are most unique to each region in The Gambia.

The event used to be called The National Youth Week and was first held in Banjul in 1974/1975, then in Basse, in 1975.

With the adoption of the National Youth Policy, the event became biennial and focused not only on sporting and cultural programmes but also a youth conference as well.