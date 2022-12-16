Amir Trawally warns against violence as Jama’at gives relief

By Amadou Jadama

The Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at has advised against the stoking of violence, calling on members of the human family to be each other’s keeper.

Baba F. Trawally said this when he led a delegation from the Ahmadiyya Jama’at and Humanity First to Jabang Estate Wednesday to provide humanitarian assistance to the victims of last July’s floods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, several families in Jabang Estate are still reeling from the devastation caused by the floods.

Amir Trawally continues to state that it is the duty of all Muslims to assist people in distress or need. He said this benevolence should be extended to neighbours and others anywhere. He disclosed that the Gambia is a blessed country where government and the people understand each other’s roles and limitations, and always come together to complement each other.

Turning to the importance of peace, the Amir said all Gambians must recognize that the first thing a nation must put in place is peace and its maintenance. ”Everything comes only after peace is guaranteed.”

Mamadou Ceesay, disaster management coordinator for West Coast Region, expressed his appreciation to Humanity First in collaboration with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for the gesture.

He said West Coast Region registered about two thousand two hundred and thirty-six affected families needing help and therefore commended the Jama’at and supporters for the help.

Gibril Colley, the alkalo of Jabang, expressed gratitude to the Jama’at and the Humanity First for coming to their aid.

Isatou Gassama and Nupha S. Barrow both spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries and praised the Jama’at for the help.

The materials donated included 50 bags of 25kg of rice, gallons of cooking oil, bags of onion, clothing and cash handouts to each victim.