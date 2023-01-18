NCCRM center officially launched in Gambia

By Njie Baldeh

Officials of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in collaboration with the Government of The Gambia recently launched the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center (NCCRM). The event was attended by different stakeholders held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

Dr Omar Alieu Tourary, President of the ECOWAS Commission thanked all those who attended the programme, adding that the ECOWAS also signed with The Gambian Authorities a Memorandum of Understanding on the operations of the center and handed over a cheque of S 20,000 to support the initial operations of the center. The ECOWAS Commission is grateful to the Government of The Gambia and especially in the establishment of the mechanism.

He explained that The National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Centre (NCCRM) of the Gambia was established under the authority of the ECOWAS heads of State and Government adopted framework at the 45th ordinary summit in July 2014, and established by executive order 88 signed in December 2019, positioning the Centre under the Office of the Vice President.

He said the main purpose of the center is to coordinate and monitor the early warning and response units at various institutions on issues relating to human security.

Baboucarr Bouy, Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery said after discussions with the Force Commander and his deputy, a detailed presentation on the Force’s operations achievements and challenges were made by the head of operations, adding that the President of the Commission also visited the ECOWAS Representation in Banjul where he met with the Resident Representative Miatta Lilly French and staff and urged them to continue their good work with professionalism and assured them of ECOWAS management’s support.

Officials of the European Union were also presence at the event and thanked the ECOWAS Commission and the Gambia Government for launching the Center in The Gambia.

According to them, the opening of the cente has shows commitment for the Gambia Government to advance human security and to boost on Gambia’s national conflict prevention as part of ECOWAS mandate.

The EU officials also recognized the leadership of the ECOWAS Commission in developing this highly sophisticated system in partnership with its member states to detect and better responses to human security across the region.

“The Government of The Gambia and the ECOWAS Commission has played a very important role by launching this center which has marked a significant milestone and even stronger.

They said the EU has been supporting the ECOWAS Commission on this journey for years.

Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, minister of Trade and Employment said human security is a fundamental basic especially in the area of development, and without which no meaningful development can be achieve by any nation, therefore, the idea of setting up NCCRM deserved commitment for any nation for their foresight and their leadership.

Binta Singhateh, director for National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center (NCCRM) who delivered the vote of thanks said I would like to express my gratitude to ECOWAS for adopting the strategy framework for the establishment of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism which was signed by the head of states and government and committee of the 45th ordinary summit in July 2014.

I wish to thank the Gambian leader for given the executive order of number 88 which have led to the establishment of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Center the Gambia.

I am also thanking the European Union for providing a normal support to the NCCRM in the provision of office equipments and three vehicles.