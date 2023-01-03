NCP elects new leader

By Amadou Jadama

The National Convention Party has elected Aboubacarr M A Kinteh as its new leader. He was elected at the party weekend’s congress at YMCA Conference Hall in Kanifing.

In his augural address, Mr Kinteh told delegates that the NCP is still in shape and on track.

“Anybody who knows NCP knows it is a revolutionary party that will always be here to continue to play its role in the political development of the country,” he said.

He called on NCP members in other political parties to return and help revive the party.

Also speaking at the Congress, veteran NCP leader and national president Majanko Samusa, paid tribute to founder Sheriff Mustapha Dibba, describing him as a pillar in the fight for independence.

Honourable Samusa, who became a National Assembly Member on the NCP ticket in 1992, said he will never abandon the NCP and advised the party supporters to remain united and rally behind the party and respect the rule of law.

The new executive of the NCP is as follows:

Secretary General and Party leader- Aboubacarr M A Kinteh, Mariama Jammeh – Deputy Party Leader, Majanko Samusa- national president, Buba Jadama-campaign manager, Nyaranding Samateh-national women mobilizer, Baba Marong – treasurer and Lamin Ndow – administrative secretary.