NDP files for registration

By Tabora Bojang

After many months of preparations, the much talked-about political movement led by the former youth president of the ruling NPP, Kebba Madi Bojang, yesterday formally commenced the process of registration as a political party.

The movement, called the National Democratic Party, NDP, submitted its papers to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), after several months of criss crossing the country, canvassing for registered voters to endorse its formation as required by law.

Officials of the group, led by Mr Bojang, were accompanined by the leader of the Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU) Sheikh Tijan Hydara. IEC offcials received and acknowledged receipt of their papers.

In a statement, the party said it has, in line with the electoral laws, paid registration fees, submitted its constitution, provided the names, addresses and signatures of registered members from all regions, as well as the party emblem, colour and motto.

The NDP added that it has also established offices in all administrative regions of The Gambia and committed itself to maintaining a national character, free of ethnic, tribal, or religious bias. “This marks a major milestone for the NDP as we continue to build a people-centred leadership, integrity, and national development. We remain confident that the IEC will give this application due consideration in accordance with the laws of the land,” the party said.