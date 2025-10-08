Tombong: forming a new party is a right, not betrayal

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Tombong Saidy, a former proactive member of the main opposition UDP who defected to the newly formed Unite for Change Movement (UCM), has said freedom of association and political choice are sacred rights and that no citizen should be condemned, insulted, or vilified for choosing to leave one political party to form or join another.

“This act is not betrayal. It is the purest expression of democracy in action,” Saidy said in a write up shared with The Standard.

- Advertisement -

He continued:“Throughout history, political evolution has been driven by courageous individuals who dared to think differently, to challenge the status quo, and to forge new paths when the old ones no longer served the people’s interests. In The Gambia today, that spirit of renewal and conviction is embodied in the movement inspired by Talib Ahmed Bensouda. A vision for integrity, progress, and real change. The decision to form a new political party is born not out of bitterness or division but out of hope and responsibility”.

Tombong said the decision by him and others to quit the UDP reflects a growing realisation that the country needs a new direction that puts the people before politics and prioritises honesty over hypocrisy and service over self-interest and substance over slogans.

“For far too long, corruption, poor governance, and the high cost of living have crippled our nation’s potential. Families struggle to make ends meet while opportunities for youth remain painfully scarce. The people of The Gambia deserve a leadership that is competent, visionary and accountable. They deserve leaders who understand their struggles and are willing to build a future based on fairness, opportunity, and dignity. The vision of Talib Ahmed Bensouda represents a new dawn; a unifying call to all Gambians who believe that change is not only possible but necessary. His mission is to liberate the country from the grip of corruption and economic hardship and to restore confidence in public service. This movement is not about personalities; it is about principles, integrity, transparency, and people-centered governance,” he said.