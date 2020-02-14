NEMA Chosso holds visibility day

By Olimatou Coker

The Project Support Unit (PSU) of National Agricultural Land and Water Management Development Project ( NemaChosso) Monday held a daylong visibility day at QCity in Bijilo.

The event was held under the theme “sharing lessons, successes and best practices from agriculture sector project”.

Momodou Mbye Jabang, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, said the visibility event was expected to highlight key project achievements and illustrate how the projects have contributed to improving the lives and livelihoods of rural populations across the country.

He said from capital investment stimulation fund to investment in infrastructure development as well as capacity building and market linkage, Nema Chosso has worked with multiple partners and project beneficiaries to deliver key targeted project outcomes.

“The project reflects the resolve of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad) and Government of The Gambia to continue investing in improving the lives of poor rural people in the country. The development goal of Nema is to reduce poverty of rural women and youths by increasing income from improved productivity based on sustainable land and water management practices,” he highlighted.

PS Jabang further explained that during the past seven years, the PSU has been working with partners and stakeholdersto address key rural and agriculture development challenges in sometimes difficult contexts. He said with the engagement of beneficiaries, innovative partnerships and the resolve of stakeholders,the project has progressively improved performance and ensured that deliverables were attained.

“The innovations and good practices showcased in this event will continue to provide useful lessons and guidance for sustainable rural and agricultural development in The Gambia,” he added.

The Nema project director, Momodou Gassama, noted that the development goal of the project is to reduce poverty of rural women and youth by increasing income from improved productivity based on sustainable land and water management practices.

Ebrima Ceesay, a representative of Ifad, said his fund has been in The Gambia since 1982 and has implemented ten projects.

“For us at Ifad, the most important thing is to work hand-in-glove with the government in order to alleviate poverty. This is the main objective of Ifad as a development partner,” he reiterated.