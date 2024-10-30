24.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

New board chairman appointed for GRTS

57
- Advertisement -
image 148

By Lamin Cham

National broadcaster GRTS has a new board chairman. He is Charles M Camara, last known to be an employee of the ministry of foreign affairs where he served as deputy ambassador in Cuba.

A trained economist, Mr Camara boasts of a long career both in the civil service and outside it. He worked at the Ministries of Finance, Natural Resources, Local Government, Office of the President, FAO, Unicef, British High Commission among others.

- Advertisement -

In this new role, he replaces Nenneh MacDouall-Gaye who is now the chairperson of the Access to Information Commission.

According to our source, Mr Camara was appointed by the president following a recruitment process conducted by the State-Owned Enterprise Commission to identify a suitable candidate for the position.

Previous article
Contractor reveals KMC spent over D8M on fencing Bakoteh dumpsite
Next article
Man remanded, accused of over D2M robbery
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions