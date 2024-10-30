New board chairman appointed for GRTS

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

National broadcaster GRTS has a new board chairman. He is Charles M Camara, last known to be an employee of the ministry of foreign affairs where he served as deputy ambassador in Cuba.

A trained economist, Mr Camara boasts of a long career both in the civil service and outside it. He worked at the Ministries of Finance, Natural Resources, Local Government, Office of the President, FAO, Unicef, British High Commission among others.

In this new role, he replaces Nenneh MacDouall-Gaye who is now the chairperson of the Access to Information Commission.

According to our source, Mr Camara was appointed by the president following a recruitment process conducted by the State-Owned Enterprise Commission to identify a suitable candidate for the position.