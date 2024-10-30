Man remanded, accused of over D2M robbery

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of Banjul yesterday sent one Seedy Faal to remand on charges of robbery with violence.

He is accused of robbing one Mamudou Jallow of D2,032,595.



Prosecutors alleged that on 23 September this year, at Wellington Street in Banjul, between the hours of 7:30 to 8:00 in the evening, the accused robbed one Mamudou Jallow of a bag containing D350,000, CFA 13,000,000, $2,195, £170, and a mobile phone valued at D6000. Prosecutors said the total value of the items and the cash is D2,032,595.

Police prosecutor Inspector Saidykhan applied for the matter to be transferred to the High Court, since the magistrate court lacks jurisdiction to try it.

The presiding magistrate accordingly transferred the matter to the High Court for appropriate jurisdiction and remanded the accused.