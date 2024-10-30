Police reassure visitors, residents of safety in Gambia

- Advertisement -

In response to what it called ‘misleading information circulating on social media’, the Gambia police yesterday issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to maintaining peace and security across the country, with a particular focus on the Greater Banjul Area and Tourism Development Areas (TDA).

The police said The Gambia remains a safe and welcoming destination for visitors, with dedicated police units actively patrolling key areas to ensure public safety and respond swiftly to any emerging concerns.

“Visitors and residents are encouraged to take basic safety precautions, such as avoiding isolated areas and exercising caution when interacting with unknown individuals. Additionally, foreign residents and investors are advised to carefully vet individuals they appoint for domestic work, as recent alleged incidents of murder have been linked to such circumstances,” the police statement added.

- Advertisement -

The GPF advised the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, adding that its officers are working closely with tourism stakeholders, local communities, and other security agencies to maintain peace and stability across the country.

“Our continued presence and proactive efforts reflect our commitment to providing a safe environment for everyone living in or visiting The Gambia. We encourage residents and visitors to disregard rumors that misrepresent the security situation. The GPF stands ready to uphold peace and guarantee the safety of every individual within our borders”, the police said.

The GPF commended the public for its vigilance in the drive to ensure The Gambia remains a safe and peaceful destination.