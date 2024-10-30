Ex-Lower Niumi NAM Matarr Jeng dies

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Matarr Jeng, a former National Assembly Member for Lower Nuimi, died yesterday.

Jeng, a former educationist, was elected in 2017 and served until 2022.

He contested the 2022 legislative elections but lost to NPP’s Tamsir Cham.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mr Jeng’s party, the United Democratic Party paid the following tribute: “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our esteemed former National Assembly Member (NAM) for Lower Niumi Constituency, Hon. Matarr Jeng. His loss is felt deeply by all those who knew his dedication and commitment to serving his people. Jeng’s contributions and sacrifices will always be remembered while his legacy as a public servant will continue to inspire us, and his absence leaves a void that will be challenging to fill.”