New Ecomig commander urged to prioritise relations with GAF

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Colonel Ndiangne Diouf, the new commander of the Ecowas military mission in The Gambia Ecomig, has been urged to work closely with the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and all security forces to maintain peace and stability.

Colonel Diouf’s appointment was officially welcomed by President Adama Barrow during a meeting at the State House in Banjul on Tuesday before a formal handing over at the Ecomig Headquarters in Fajara.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the ceremony on Wednesday, the Ecowas country representative, Ambassador Miatta Lily French, urged Commander Diouf to build on the strong relationship crafted by his predecessor between Ecomig and the Gambia Defense and Security Forces for sustainable peace.

“Colonel Diouf, much is expected of you as you follow in the footsteps of not just your predecessor Colonel Toure but all the previous Ecomig Force Commanders who have set the bar quite high in terms of leadership and dedication to duty. However, I am sure that you will maintain standard and build on the early gains that were achieved in the mission,” she said.

Ambassador French commended contributing countries to Ecomig for continuing to send their best uniform men and women to the Gambia mission.

- Advertisement -

She hailed the outgoing commander for consolidating the gains made by his predecessor in promoting peace and security in The Gambia.

“This would not have been possible without the close collaboration of the Gambian Defense and Security Forces, the current administration and the good people of the Gambia,” she said.

She thanked the Gambia defense and security authorities for their support to the Ecomig Forces to build a more peaceful and civil Gambia and to realise their mandate.

“I want to thank the president for his support and guidance.”

Commander Diouf thanked the Senegalese government for recommending him to take over from Colonel Toure.

“We are committed to work closely with the Gambian authorities and the country’s security forces. We will ensure that we share training programs and do joint patrols to ensure continued security and stability,” Colonel Diouf said.

He said the Mission is envisaged to build strong ties between the different forces while providing the needed security and engagement with the civilian community.

“All the contingents that are here, the Senegalese, Nigerian and Ghanian forces are doing all they can to ensure that they provide not only security but also a strong relationship with the communities across the country.”

He said the Senegalese government has tasked him to ensure that the relationship between Gambia and Senegal is not compromised at any costs. He urged the media to support the Ecowas forces in their operations and programs.