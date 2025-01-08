NEW GNOC LEADERSHIP MEETS GOV’T ON SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

- Advertisement -

A month after taking over, the newly elected leadership of the Gambia National Olympic Committee led by Bai Dodou Jallow, yesterday met the minister of youth and sports Bakary Badjie to discuss common areas in sport development in the country.

“This engagement marked another milestone in our shared commitment to advancing sports development in The Gambia.

During this fruitful meeting, the GNOC emphasised the importance of collaboration in achieving those shared goals, including strategic allocation of funds to national sports associations,” the GNOC said in a statement.

The GNOC applauded government’s commitment to supporting national sports associations but highlighted the need for a more strategic and transparent allocation of funds to align resources with performance targets and developmental priorities.

The GNOC further reaffirmed its dedication to preparing athletes for international competitions like the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and African Games stressing the importance of adequate funding to maximise success.

The GNOC also informed the minister and his officials about the ongoing capacity-building initiatives and encouraged participation and support from his ministry.

The GNOC reiterated its commitment to aligning its strategic goals with the National Sports Policy, ensuring inclusivity, good governance, and empowerment across the sports sector.