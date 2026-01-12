New Petroleum Commission boss Cany Jobe speaks

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

Following her appointment as head of the Petroleum Commission, Cany Jobe has pledged full commitment to strengthening regulatory systems, reinforcing transparency and ensuring that the petroleum sector is managed responsibly and in the long-term interest of the Gambian people.

Contacted by The Standard for comments on her new role, Cany thanked the president for the trust bestowed on her and reiterated her full commitment to applying her experiences and expertise to support the development agenda and national priorities of the country and strengthen investor confidence.

Cany, 40, said as The Gambia continues to position herself within the MSGBC Basin, it is essential that ‘our regulatory framework inspires confidence, balances investor interest with national priorities, and upholds the country’s sovereign rights over its resources.’

She added that she is looking forward to working closely with the Ministry of Petroleum, industry stakeholders and technical teams to ensure that petroleum development, when it occurs, delivers sustainable and measurable value for the Gambian people.

Prior to her new appointment, Madam Jobe served as the director of exploration and production at the Gambia National Petroleum Company(GNPC), where she advised the government on oil and gas, new energy exploration and also led the implementation of GNPC’s technical partnerships with international energy companies.

She has close to 18 years of professional experience in Africa, Venezuela and Australia on petroleum exploration, project development and energy policy.

She was conferred a series of recognitions, the latest of which is the Industry Pioneer Woman Award for Leadership in Gas and also named in the Choiseul 100 inspiring economic leaders from Africa.