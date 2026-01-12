Political pundit predicts easy NPP victory if opposition remains divided

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Gunjur native and political commentator Hakeem Touray has predicted that President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party (NPP) are on track to win the 2026 election, citing the ruling party’s growing strength and the deepening disunity among the opposition.

Touray, who was reacting to a recent statement by President Barrow that the opposition cannot remove him, said many people laughed at the comment but in reality, the president may be right.

- Advertisement -

“In 2016, the opposition had one goal: ‘Jammeh must go”. That united all of them. But today, that unity is gone. The opposition is more focused on fighting each other than taking on the government, ” Touray explained.

He said the NPP, under Barrow’s leadership, has continued to grow bigger, stronger and more organised, while the opposition appears distracted and directionless. “If elections were held tomorrow, Barrow and NPP would win by a margin many won’t believe,” Touray predicted.

He called for honesty in political discussions, urging people to base their views on facts and not blind loyalty to political parties. He pointed out that the United Democratic Party (UDP), despite being the largest opposition party, is also the most distracted and internally divided.