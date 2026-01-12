Amir Trawally tells youths to avoid unnecessary risk of life

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Baba Trawally has advised the youth folks in the Gambia to avoid risking their lives just for a dream.

Speaking on Thursday during a free medical camp and food distribution to over 200 migrants intercepted by the Gambian authorities at the Tanji Immigration Post, the head of the Jama’at said the preservation of life comes first before anything, because without life , nothing can be achieved.

“Allah has abundance for humanity and wherever one is, with hard work and good luck, one can achieve something. But we must not put our lives to risk in pursuit of a dream,” he advised the youths.

He said the Jama’at organised the free food camp to the migrants not just to feed them after their nightmare at sea, but also to remind them that there is life at home and they must not allow any waste of life just in the belief that all is well and rosy in another part of the world.

‘We should all come together and help manage this kind of situation by assisting the victims. Parents should not encourage their children to take this dangerous path. It can end in disaster. These small boats are not safe in the high seas,” he warned.

He called on the government to ensure that no one leaves our shores on this kind of journey.

Sana Dahaba, Executive Director of National Disaster Management Agency commended the Jama’at for provid a free medical service and food to the migrants.

Dahaba further called on the private sector to emulate the Ahmadiyya Jama’at.

Ebou Faye-Njie. Secretary General of the Gambia Red Cross Society, urged the private sector and others to come on board and assist.