Kiang West NAM’s car in road accident

The main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) has announced that members of its campaign team in the recent by elections in LRR, had a car crash, while traveling to Madina Kaiaf in a vehicle belonging to Honourable Modou Lamin Ceesay of Kiang West.

According to the UDP, the vehicle was carrying Jarai Fayinkeh, Bubacarr Darboe, Mariama Sibo Camara and Binta Senghore (Binzy) when the accident occurred.

“Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to Allah that no lives were lost and that all occupants survived the incident with no major injuries. However, the vehicle sustained significant damage, and the matter has since been formally reported to the police for investigation. Although all occupants are in stable condition, we wish to inform the public that they are currently receiving medical treatment at Soma Hospital.

The UDP extends its gratitude to the medical personnel, first responders and all well-wishers who have shown concern and support following the incident. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

We kindly ask the public to keep our team members in their prayers as they recover,” the UDP said in a statement Saturday.