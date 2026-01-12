Barrow calls NPP victories in Kiang, Foñi a referendum

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has described the National People’s Party’s (NPP) recent victories in the Bantanjang and Kaiaf Ward by-elections as a clear reflection of growing voter confidence and political momentum ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Addressing journalists on the results, President Barrow noted that the results acted as a referendum not only for the ruling party but also for the opposition, highlighting a pattern consistent with previous by-elections.

“It is a referendum for us and the opposition. This is history repeating itself. There was a referendum in the by-elections in Niamina and Jokadou, where we won both seats. The same trend is repeating, so we are very confident heading into 2026. I believe we will achieve similar or even greater success,” he said.

The NPP secured both seats in the by-elections held on Saturday, winning Kaiaf Ward in the Mansakonko Area Council and Bantanjang Ward in the Brikama Area Council. The elections were conducted to fill vacancies following the passing of the former councillors.

