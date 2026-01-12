NPP celebrates by-election victories in Kaiaf and Bantanjang

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National People’s Party (NPP), under the visionary leadership of its Secretary General and Party Leader, His Excellency President Adama Barrow, warmly hails the resounding victory recorded in the recent by-elections in Kaiaf Ward, Kiang East Constituency, and Bantanjang Ward, Foni Bondali Constituency.

We express our profound gratitude and appreciation to the people of these wards for the overwhelming trust and confidence they have reposed in our great party. This renewed mandate is a clear confirmation of the NPP’s resolve and strong commitment to inclusive development and service delivery across all communities and regions of The Gambia.

The Party extends its warmest congratulations to Councillor-elect Omar Touray of Kaiaf Ward and Councillor-elect Abdoulie Badjie of Bantanjang Ward on their well-deserved victories, and wishes them every success as they assume their respective seats in service to their communities and the nation at large.

These results reaffirm our collective vision to transform The Gambia into a modern city-state, one that guarantees universal access to electricity, clean water, quality healthcare, education, agricultural advancement, robust road networks, and reliable communication systems.

The outcome of these by-elections are not only excellent but also represent a significant stride toward securing an absolute majority in the December 5th, 2026 Presidential Election. His Excellency President Adama Barrow extends his heartfelt thanks to the people of Bantanjang and Kaiaf for acknowledging and supporting his leadership and development trajectory.

The NPP, alongside political analysts and observers, view these results as a strong indication of the Gambian people’s willingness and determination to re-elect President Adama Barrow in December 2026.

While we celebrate this remarkable victory, we urge all party members, supporters, and alliance partners to remain resolute, united and committed to galvanising even broader support as we continue our journey of national transformation.

Seedy SK Njie

NPP Deputy Spokesperson