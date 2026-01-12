‘Turkey–Gambia relations achieves landmark developments in 2025’

- Advertisement -

The ambassador of Turkey to The Gambia, Fahri Turker OBA, on Friday met the media for the annual breakfast press conference on the state of relations between the two countries, and the many areas of cooperation and assistance his country provided for The Gambia.

Flanked by his staff and heads of the various Turkish institutions working in The Gambia, Ambassador Oba gave a clean bill of health to relations between the two countries as evidenced in the numerous areas of cooperation leading to landmark achievements.

Beginning with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency TIKA, Oba revealed that TIKA has over the past year undertaken numerous projects in The Gambia including

equipment support to the Gambian Judiciary Records Preparation Unit; Gambia Iftar Programme; Mother and Child Health Protection Project at EFSTH Pediatric; Department training programme and equipment donation; public order intervention training to the Gambia Police Intervention Unit; tree planting at UTG Faraba Banta Campus to commemorate July 15 Democracy Day; Online emergency health training programme; equipment support project for the Rural Development Institute (RDI) in Mansakonko; Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI) Pastry Workshop Project; Gambia Armed Forces Sports Complex Renovation Project; Free Surgical Camp at Bansang Hospital in CRR among dozens of other interventions covering, education, security, environment and other sectors.

He also announced that from January to November 2025, exports to The Gambia from Turkey stood at 55.6 million dollars (4 billion dalasis) while imports from The Gambia to Turkey stood at 10.5 million dollars (756 million dalasis).

He said the trade volume between the two states for the first 11 months of 2025 stood at 66.1 million dollars (4,756 billion dalasis).

