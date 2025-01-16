New PPP leader nominates diaspora head, others

- Advertisement -

The newly elected leader of the Peoples progressive party, Ousman Madikay Faal, has made several key nominations for top jobs in the party. The nominees include Foday Baraka Singhateh, son of Governor General, Sir Farimang Singhateh, as the new President of the Diaspora for the PPP.

“With Mr Foday Singhateh stepping into the role of President of the Diaspora, we have a leader who embodies integrity, vision, and a deep sense of duty toward our collaborative mission. His primary mandate will be to mobilise our supporters abroad and establish robust strategies to expand our membership base. By doing so, we aim to fortify our community, ensuring that our voices resonate powerfully both domestically and internationally,” Mr Faal said.

The PPP leader said Mr Singhateh possesses the skills and passion required to safeguard the rich legacy left by “our founders while steering the PPP into a new era.”

Other nominees are: Pa Waka Jagne as spokesman and Lamin Manneh as vice president of the diaspora.