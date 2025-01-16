Barrow dispatches Tangara with message for Morocco’s King Muhammed

- Advertisement -

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, received, on Wednesday in Rabat, the Gambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Mamadou Tangara, bearer of a written message from the Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, to HM King Mohammed VI.

In a statement to the press following the meeting, Tangara expressed his country’s gratitude and thanks to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for all the support Morocco has given to the Gambia, which holds the current chairmanship of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), following the success of the OIC summit in Banjul last year.

His Majesty the King, as Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has a “crucial role to play in the Organisation’s success.” Tangara also took this opportunity to praise the actions undertaken by HM the King, Commander of the Faithful.

He added that his meeting with Bourita was also an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on the situation in the sub-region, with a view to agreeing on common positions with respect to Africa.

WAP