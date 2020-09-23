32 C
News

Niamina West by-election slated for Nov. 7

By Tabora Bojang & Awa Makalo

The Independent Electoral Commission yesterday announced it will now conduct Niamina West and Kerr Jarga by-elections on 7 November after a long delay in the wake of the coronavirus  pandemic.

The Niamina West parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of Demba Sowe of the GDC in January.

The Kerr Jarga ward election will be conducted to replace Alpha Khan, who resigned from the GDC and joined the National People’s Party in March, forfeiting his seat in the process.

The IEC said prospective candidates can collect nomination papers from the Jangjangbureh and Kerewan regional office or the Election House from 5th October 2020 Saturday to 24th October 2020.

