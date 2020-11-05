27.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 6, 2020
type here...
Editor's Choice

Niamina West decides:

87
- Advertisement -

At the backdrop of an increasing water stress in several areas of urban Gambia, electioneering in the much-hyped Niamina West by-election has reached fever pitch.

 

- Advertisement -

In little over 48 hours, voters in Niamina West will decide in an election seen in many quarters as a battle-royal between the GDC and the untested but well-funded NPP.

 

As market prices of fish shoot through the roof and the current water dearth in urban Gambia causing hardships to thousands of households, victory for either party in the plebiscite would be both good for the ego and frame of mind as we inch towards 2021 polls.

 

However, the one to gain more from all this is the NPP. Apparently, the party is taking this fight to the GDC not only because of the long-time political rivalry between the leaders of the two parties but for NPP’s own survival and possible longevity.

 

Ministers descended down the campaign trail, resources ‘heavily’ deployed with rural folks wowed and dazzled by mechanical herds of glistening and scintillating road crafts. GDC has not also been resting on its laurels in this battle of ‘life and death’.

 

The question however is, in the midst of all this-would voters in Niamina West be able to vote on social, political and economic issues, especially with allegations of money being thrown hither and thither to win hearts and minds.

 

Meanwhile, with barely two days to go before electorate in Niamina West cast their votes amidst the current urban Gambia water woes, chorus over perceived looting of state coffers and the unbearable cost of living, many following the process are now asking-who will it be come November 7th?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTribal grudges
Next articleTOM WORRIED ABOUT LOSING PLAYERS TO CLUB RESTRICTIONS
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Editor's Choice

The need for peaceful elections in Niamina and Kerr Jarga

If elections are some academic exercises, The Gambia, having had different elections and their accompanying disappointments and celebrations since 1960, would have long graduated...
Read more
Editor's Choice

On Omar Sarjo’s dismissal: More clarity needed

On 23 October 2020, Government spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh caused quite a stir when he claimed that the Barrow administration has dismissed several non-Gambians enlisted...
Read more
Editor's Choice

Charlie Hebdo and Islam: The provocations need to end NOW!

Once again, here we are talking about terrorism and Islam. The topic never goes away. It is true that terrorism exists. It is also...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

under 20

Will the Wafu U-20 tourney go ahead?

With just two days to go before the supposed start  of the Wafu U-20 championship in Dakar, neither the regional body, nor Caf, which...
saintf

TOM WORRIED ABOUT LOSING PLAYERS TO CLUB RESTRICTIONS

Standard place hold 1

Niamina West decides:

kawsu

Tribal grudges

jammeh

JAMMEH MAY NOT BE KEEN TO FACE TRRC – AMUL

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions