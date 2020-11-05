Niamina West decides:

- Advertisement -

At the backdrop of an increasing water stress in several areas of urban Gambia, electioneering in the much-hyped Niamina West by-election has reached fever pitch.

- Advertisement -

In little over 48 hours, voters in Niamina West will decide in an election seen in many quarters as a battle-royal between the GDC and the untested but well-funded NPP.

As market prices of fish shoot through the roof and the current water dearth in urban Gambia causing hardships to thousands of households, victory for either party in the plebiscite would be both good for the ego and frame of mind as we inch towards 2021 polls.

However, the one to gain more from all this is the NPP. Apparently, the party is taking this fight to the GDC not only because of the long-time political rivalry between the leaders of the two parties but for NPP’s own survival and possible longevity.

Ministers descended down the campaign trail, resources ‘heavily’ deployed with rural folks wowed and dazzled by mechanical herds of glistening and scintillating road crafts. GDC has not also been resting on its laurels in this battle of ‘life and death’.

The question however is, in the midst of all this-would voters in Niamina West be able to vote on social, political and economic issues, especially with allegations of money being thrown hither and thither to win hearts and minds.

Meanwhile, with barely two days to go before electorate in Niamina West cast their votes amidst the current urban Gambia water woes, chorus over perceived looting of state coffers and the unbearable cost of living, many following the process are now asking-who will it be come November 7th?