POEM

Tribal grudges

kawsu
And who knew that fear
That ghastly grips our neck?
Who knew it?

Is it not fear of depression that tears?
And rambles docent hearts?
With hated and tattered souls

Surviving within deciphers
Of our fiery feet
Let’s keep them clean from impurities

Hence we came from
Wayless norms of gratitude
For we the only light to amend our destitute

The route to unite and prosper
Will open up, slapdash and
Swallow from shallow to salad

Where agony and anger
Drown deathly from hunger

From that, grudges shall glimpse
And grip brotherhood
Then we shall continue to fear for faith
But not fears of tribal sentiment

