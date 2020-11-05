Tribal grudges

- Advertisement -

And who knew that fear

That ghastly grips our neck?

Who knew it?

Is it not fear of depression that tears?

And rambles docent hearts?

With hated and tattered souls

Surviving within deciphers

Of our fiery feet

Let’s keep them clean from impurities

Hence we came from

Wayless norms of gratitude

For we the only light to amend our destitute

The route to unite and prosper

Will open up, slapdash and

Swallow from shallow to salad

Where agony and anger

Drown deathly from hunger

From that, grudges shall glimpse

And grip brotherhood

Then we shall continue to fear for faith

But not fears of tribal sentiment