Tribal grudges

And who knew that fear
That ghastly grips our neck?
Who knew it?
Is it not fear of depression that tears?
And rambles docent hearts?
With hated and tattered souls
Surviving within deciphers
Of our fiery feet
Let’s keep them clean from impurities
Hence we came from
Wayless norms of gratitude
For we the only light to amend our destitute
The route to unite and prosper
Will open up, slapdash and
Swallow from shallow to salad
Where agony and anger
Drown deathly from hunger
From that, grudges shall glimpse
And grip brotherhood
Then we shall continue to fear for faith
But not fears of tribal sentiment
