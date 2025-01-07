NIGERIAN ‘PROPHET’ PREDICTS OPPOSITION WILL REMOVE BARROW IN 2026

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A self-proclaimed prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Nigeria, has predicted that opposition parties in The Gambia will form a coalition to unseat President Adama Barrow in the 2026 elections.

The comments about The Gambia are contained in his recently released 2025 prophecies for some African nations, including Liberia, The Gambia, Togo, Niger, Ghana, Guinea, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Sudan and Tanzania published in the Nigeria News Direct.

“The president will misuse his chances and it will affect the chances of his party. The opposition will make sure they form a coalition of national unity against him in order to end his government,” Ayodele said in his prophecy.

He also prophesied that The Gambia will face a lot of financial troubles, and economic instability in 2025.

“The president’s efforts will not be appreciated and he will be frustrated. This will work against him,” he prophesied.

Also, in the prophecies which were released last month, Primate Ayodele revealed some of the things that will happen in the aforementioned nations in 2025 and beyond.

Liberia

In Liberia, the spiritual leader said the opposition is looking for every opportunity to remove the current President and they are making every plan to make sure the current government doesn’t have a headway. “They will create a crisis in Joseph Boakai’s party. He needs a lot of prayers and they must be careful in Liberia. The four years of Boakai will be unstable except he seeks the face of God,” he said.

Togo

In Togo, he added, the President will attempt to become a prime minister and this will make him a life President technically.

“Only a coalition can remove his party from office but this may not be possible. There will be protests against his government and I am seeing a crisis against the government. His party will win the majority in Parliament,” he stated.

Guinea

In Guinea Conakry, the prophet said politicians will not take it easy with the junta leader.

“They will trouble him and will not want him to contest for elections. There will be constitutional reforms in the country and there will be elections but they must be careful so it won’t be truncated.”

Ghana

Meanwhile in Ghana which has just got a new president, ‘Prophet’ Primate Elijah Ayodele, said the country will regret voting for Mahama.

“Even prophets who prayed for him will regret it. His economic strategy will fail. The government of Mahama will be deceived and his government will not bring prosperity to Ghanaians. I also see the MPs fighting. Ghana will lose a prominent former President and I see that the people who voted for Mahama will not enjoy him. Mahama is hopeless for Ghanaians. There will be a moment when Ghanaians will beg Bawumia, Mahama is coming to do nothing. There will be ethnic crises, fighting and security operatives fighting themselves.”

Commenting generally on Africa, Ayodele said: “We must pray against a sitting president being removed from office. I also see the death of two former presidents on the continent. The removal of a prime minister is imminent. I see disunity among African leaders. The economy of the continent will not be booming as expected because of climatic problems, volcanoes, and unexpected diseases that will be ravaging Africa.”

Ayodele is famous to have correctly predicted that outgoing US president Joe Biden will have issues in his tenure, French football star Kylian Mbappe will change club to join Real Madrid and Brazilian star Neymar will face issues in Saudi Arabia that will affect his performance.