NPP to unveil 50 scholarships today

The governing National Peoples’ Party NPP will today unveil a total of 50 scholarships to Gambian students at the party’s headquarters in Churchills Town.

According to the party, 35 of the scholarships will go to UTG students, 5 to Management Development Institute MDI, and 5 to the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology USET.

The NPP’s deputy spokesperson, Seedy Njie, said the scholarships will be handed over to the winners of the NPP’s scholarship award package.

The party also announced that its nationwide football peace tournament grand final will be played on Sunday in Basse between provincial champions Upper Niumi and urban champions Foni Brefet.

“The party will also stage a 20,000 mega women rally on Saturday 26 October, 2024 at Basse Mansajang football field. The rally is organised by the NPP URR Women to return gratitude to President Adama Barrow for his magnanimity towards Gambian women and the many initiatives his government has brought to support them,” Njie said.