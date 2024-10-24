Commonwealth to select the 7th Secretary-General tomorrow

- Advertisement -

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, will select and appoint the next Commonwealth Secretary-General, tomorrow friday.

They will take this decision, in accordance with the agreed Memorandum on the Establishment and Functions of the Commonwealth Secretariat (revised 2022) and the principle of regional rotation. The successful candidate will serve as the seventh Commonwealth Secretary-General.

The Gambia’s foreign minister Mamadou Tangara is among those eyeing for the top job. His campaign team led by The Gambia’s High Commissioner in London Fatou Bensouda are on the ground working with Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow on the campaign.

Candidates are selected from people with proven leadership and managerial abilities, extensive experience in international relations, strong diplomatic and communication skills. The position of Secretary-General is one of great importance that requires the highest standards of efficiency, competence and integrity, and a firm commitment to the core values and principles enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.