D15M community project commissioned in CRR

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

D15 million projects funded by the GEF6 project under the National Environment Agency (NEA) was recently commissioned and handed over to 4 different communities in the Central River Region CRR.

The projects include a watchtower at the River Gambia National Park in Sambel Kunda, an ecolodge in Bushtown, a navy post in Laminkoto, and a traditional court in Wassu.

- Advertisement -

According to the funders, the projects are meant to support biodiversity conservation and also support the country’s restoration of its dilapidated ecosystems.

Ousman Bah, Governor of CRR, thanked NEA for supporting the construction of the Navy Post in his region and called on the officers to take care of the solid building.

Dawda Badjie, the executive director of NEA, said the projects are envisaged to support the communities with means to make additional income to stop destroying the forest.

- Advertisement -

He said in the next phase they will construct a bridge in Sambel to provide access for those who visit the forest, which is full of biodiversity.

He advised the beneficiaries to take good care of the infrastructure.

Ousainou Touray,the coordinator of the land and seascape planning and ecosystem restoration project under the national environment environment, National Environment agents. Said in trying to uplift biodiversity, they design some infrastructure that are constructed by the project to support whatever the institutions are doing in terms of conserving the biodiversity. So those are the echo camps that are built at bushtown , the watchtower, at the river Gambia national park, the Navy post at Laminkoto and also the chief premises, where they put a traditional courtyard for the culprit that will be arrested by the Navy and taken for persecution.

“More than 15 million dalasis was spent to build these 4 infrastructures”. Director Touray, added that these infrastructures were developed to support whatever people are doing in terms of biodiversity conservation. “So in trying to hand over these premises”

He advised the beneficiaries to take good care of the infrastructure that they are handing over today because at the end of the day. “The project is not here to stay. Maybe in the next two years, the project will phase out, and if people are not taking good care of these premises, they might be delapted the next 5 to 6 years . So that’s why they are urging them to care about this and continue on the good work that they are doing”.

Bilal Khan, the officer responsible for the parks and wildlife in Sambel Kunda, said the watchtower is very important to them and will also bring a lot of development.

“It will help educate students and the community more. I am calling on the people of the Sambel Kunda community to take ownership of it,” he said.

Farra Jobe, naval commanding officer of the Naval post in Laminkoto, expressed delight over the handing over of the post, adding that it will make their work easier and more conducive.