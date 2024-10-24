MRV for climate action program updates stakeholders on progress of 5 transformative pilots

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Gambia Measurement Reporting and Verifications (MRV) for Climate Action program has recently convened over 35 key stakeholders to discuss on MRV for climate action practices at the National Climate Action Centre, at UTG Kanifing Campus.

The theme of the event is to “Enhancing Institutional Awareness on MRV for Climate Action –Transformative Pilots”.

The engagement is organized by the National Climate Action MRV Community of Practice, The Gambia

The objective of the program is to Increase institutional awareness on MRV for Climate Action program and role of institutions in supporting climate action, accountability, and transparency. Importance of MRV system in different sectors to track emissions and climate resilience and Strengthen commitment and ownership of MRV for climate action programs within institutions by demonstrating their value through these pilots.

The expected outcome is Institutions will have a clearer understanding of the value and importance of MRV for climate action programs in tracking and verifying climate actions. And also The five pilot programs will provide concrete examples of how MRV can be applied across different sectors, offering lessons for future scaling.

This workshop brings together participants from various sectors, including government institutions, departments, agencies, the private sector, NGOs, development partners, civil society organizations, community-based organizations, academia, and more. The workshop aims to elevate understanding of MRV systems within state and non-state institutions.

The event also featured awareness-raising activities, where pilot lead coordinators presented their work breakdown structure, key objectives, expected outcomes, outputs, timeline, their technical working group structure, Terms of reference, and major deliverables. This initiative is expected to strengthen collaboration, ensure a better understanding of MRV’s importance, and enhance The Gambia’s capacity to meet its climate goals.

The session highlighted the importance of MRV systems in tracking emissions, evaluating climate resilience, and supporting The Gambia’s efforts towards achieving net-zero emissions. The five pilot programs showcased diverse sectors where MRV can be applied, including monitoring forest degradation and the rapid rollout of PV systems.

Demba Baldeh, a senior lecturer at the Gambia College, raised alarm over the increasing dependency on charcoal in the Central and Upper River Regions, criticizing the government’s inadequate policy implementation relating to climate change.

He called for the government and other stakeholders to take immediate action to promote alternative energy solutions, such as gas bottles, to reduce reliance on charcoal.

Dawda Badjie, Executive Director of the National Environment Agency (NEA), pointed out the paradox of youth participating in climate change discussions while simultaneously contributing to environmental degradation.

He urged young people to consider their roles in both the problems and solutions associated with environmental advocacy.

As the Gambia grapples with its deforestation crisis, experts are advocating for urgent actions to transition to sustainable energy sources to mitigate the extensive environmental impacts of charcoal production and advance the country’s climate resilience efforts.

The Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has funded this program aimed at strengthening and complimenting the effort of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources in its implementation of National Determine Contribution (NDC), with NovaSphere serving as the technical implementing partner. This program operates in four countries The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Togo focusing on national development priorities and capacities to plan, finance, and achieve GHG emission reductions and the implementation of low-carbon solutions to local development challenges.