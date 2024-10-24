Man arrested with cannabis at UTG Faraba campus

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A 39-year-old man identified as Safin Williams, from Sierra Leone, was on Sunday arrested at the University of The Gambia Faraba campus with 283 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa, anti- drug police Dleag announced yesterday.

The suspect is said to be running a shop at the campus where the 283 wraps were found concealed in cement papers and placed inside a multi-colored plastic bag.

Dleag further reported its operatives made 16 other arrests in recent days.

Deputy PRO Dawda Sanyang said among those nabbed was 31-year-old Alioune Diagne, a Senegalese fisherman arrested with 193 ecstasy pills concealed in small bag placed in a medical sachet. He said another Senegalese suspect, 35-year-old Lat Grand Joof, was arrested with pills.