NPP’s admin secretary attends Turkish ruling party’s congress

By Omar Bah

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) administrative secretary, Seedy Ceesay, will today fly to Türkiye to attend the Grand Congress of the AK Party, under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Türkiye and the chairman of the party. Mr Ceesay will be accompanied by the party’s 2nd vice president, Suku Singhateh.

The congress will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Ankara Sports Hall in Ankara. The party will cover flight tickets, accommodation, and transportation for a duration of two nights.

In the invitation letter seen by The Standard, the AK Party wrote: “The gathering promises to be an extraordinary occasion, filled with insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and celebration of our shared vision for Türkiye’s future. Your presence will undoubtedly contribute to the success and significance of this event.”

The NPP delegation will kick off with a welcoming dinner to be hosted by Zafer Sirakaya, MP for Istanbul, vice chairman of the AK Party, and chairman of Foreign Affairs, on October 6 at the Ankara Hilton Hotel. According to the Turkish team, the dinner will provide a wonderful opportunity for the NPP delegation to connect with fellow dignitaries and party members from around the world.