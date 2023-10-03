Gambia’s Ambassador to US meets Mexican counterpart as he presents Letter of Credence

- Advertisement -

Press release – His Excellency Ambassador Momodou Lamin Bah, on September 11, 2023, presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and copies of his Letters of Credence to the Ambassador of Mexico in the United States of America, His Excellency Esteban Moctezuma. The ceremony took place at the Mexican Cultural Centre in Washington D.C.

Following the presentation, His Excellency Ambassador Bah, conveyed fraternal greetings from His Excellency President Adama Barrow and the people of The Gambia to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the people of Mexico.

Ambassador Bah informed his Mexican counterpart that The Gambia and Mexico share common values of respect for human rights, human dignity, and the sanctity of life and the rule of law. He said The Gambia is one of the most attractive destinations for tourism in West Africa and that it has one of the biggest International Conference Centres in West Africa.

Ambassador Bah said in recent years, The Gambia has witnessed the impact of climate change with increased frequency in drought, flooding and coastal erosion. This he indicated is negatively impacting many communities. He said the government of The Gambia is looking into ways to strengthen collaboration with development partners with a view to mitigating its effects on farmlands and residential areas.

Ambassador Bah said the government has encouraged the use of renewable energy to reduce carbon emission. He assured Ambassador Moctezuma of Gambia’s political and diplomatic partnerships in the fight against climate change.

For his part, the Ambassador of Mexico in the United States of America, His Excellency Esteban Moctezuma, welcomed Ambassador Bah and stated that Mexico and The Gambia have long standing relations. He said Mexico is using modern technology to desalinate the ocean water for use in agricultural production. He indicated that Mexico and The Gambia could cooperate in this area, given Gambia’s vast river waters.

Ambassador Moctezuma assured Ambassador Bah of the cooperation of the government of Mexico in advancing a common agenda in economic and trade relations and the deepening of ties between the two countries.

Source: The Gambia Embassy in USA