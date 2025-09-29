‘Officers involved in Badjie’s death suspended’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang has disclosed that all officers who were on duty at the Mandinaring Police Station during the arrest and subsequent death of Omar Badjie on Friday have been suspended.

Sanyang led a government delegation to the bereaved family but the meeting ended abruptly following a furore over certain comments made at the meeting.

Minister Sanyang however declined to disclose the number of officers suspended when asked saying all the officers on duty were suspended.

Sanyang reiterated that the government will take all steps to investigate and serve justice in the matter.

Community member Ebou John who spoke on behalf of the youths demanded an independent autopsy and the involvement of their lawyer in the investigation. Minister Sanyang said they are free to hire their own lawyer to observe the investigation but on the issue on an independent autopsy, he said government is already instituting a coroner’s inquest to be led by a magistrate who will not be subjected to any control.

Several young men and women said they want tangible evidence of the suspension of the officers. “The police and the ministry issued statements but did not mention the suspension there. They should issue a statement to tell us how many officers were suspended and also disclose their identities,” one of the youths demanded.

As tension heat up, the minister and his delegation including the governor of West Coast Region were escorted into a house as the outraged crowd stood by. Youth leader Ebou John pleaded with the youths to stand down. He said the government invited them to a meeting on Monday.

The delegation gave an undisclosed amount of money to the family for charity.