US imposes up to $15,000 visa bond for Gambian travelers

After Malawi and Zambia, the US has now added The Gambia on its list of African countries whose nationals will need visa bonds to be able to enter the country.

The rule for Malawi and Zambia went into effect from August 20 this year, while Gambians will have to submit bonds of up to $15,000 starting October 11.

“Any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond for US$5,000, US$10,000, or US$15,000. The amount is determined at the time of the visa interview,” the US Department of State said.

The State Department added that applicants must agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform Pay.gov.

“This requirement applies regardless of place of application,” the department said.

Applicants should submit Form I-352 to post a bond only after a consular officer directs them to do so. These applicants will get a direct link to pay through Pay.gov.

The department warned that applicants must not use any third-party website for posting the bond. “The US government is not responsible for any money paid outside of its systems,” it said.

“A bond does not guarantee visa issuance. If someone pays fees without a consular officer’s direction, they will not get that money back,” it added.

As a condition of the bond, all visa holders who have posted a visa bond must enter and exit the US through three designated ports of entry: Boston Logan International Airport, New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport.

“Not doing this might lead to a denied entry or a departure that is not properly recorded,” the department said.

The Department of State said the decision is based on the B1/B2 overstay rate as indicated in the Department of Homeland Security’s FY 2024 Overstay Report which was updated on 16th July, 2025.