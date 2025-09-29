Government to establish coroner’s inquest into Omar Badjie’s death

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The government has pledged to establish a coroner’s inquest into circumstances surrounding the death of Omar Badjie during an encounter with the police on Friday.

Hundreds of aggrieved youths went on a rampage on public highways in Mandinaring, Lamin and Abuko vandalising police posts. They barricaded sections of the highways, burnt tyres and threw stones at the riot police who responded by firing tear gas and arresting some of the protesters.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Ministry for the Interior expressed government’s regret at the “unfortunate loss of life” and commiserated with the family of the deceased.

“The community of Mandinaring is strongly assured that a coroner’s inquest will be immediately instituted to ascertain the circumstances and cause of death of Omar Badjie. The outcome of the inquest and investigations will be communicated to the public accordingly,” the ministry added.

It further reaffirmed the government’s “commitment to the rule of law and guarantee of the safety and security for the citizens and residents” of the country and reminded that the peace, security and stability of the country “is the collective responsibility of all citizens and to this end all citizens and residents alike are encouraged to remain law-abiding and maintain the peace at all times”.

A coroner’s inquest is a formal public investigation into a death that is sudden, violent, or unnatural, or occur in state custody.