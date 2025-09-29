Gambia pushes for Africa’s Permanent Seats on UN Security Council

- Advertisement -

By Patience Mama Loum

The Gambia has joined growing calls for Africa to be given permanent representation on the United Nations Security Council, describing the continent’s exclusion as a “historical injustice”.

Speaking at the 80th UN General Assembly, Vice President Mohammed Jallow said Africa’s absence from the council’s permanent membership undermines the body’s credibility. “The UN reform agenda will remain incomplete without reform of the Security Council. Africa’s under-representation in both the permanent and non-permanent categories is a historical injustice that needs urgent correction,” he argued.

He noted Africa’s contribution to global peace and security, recalling the sacrifices of African soldiers during the world wars. “Africans paid a high price for participating in the two World Wars. The time has come for the international community to support Africa’s call for meaningful representation,” he said.

Jallow restated The Gambia’s support for the Common African Position on Security Council reform, outlined in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, which demand at least two permanent seats with veto powers and five non-permanent seats for Africa. He also praised the African Union’s Committee of Ten, led by Sierra Leone, for keeping the issue on the global agenda.

Other African leaders echoed the demand at this year’s assembly.

Because Charter reform requires approval by two-thirds of UN member states and ratification by all five permanent members, meaningful change faces major hurdles. Africa accounts for most of the Security Council’s agenda items and supplies the largest share of UN peacekeepers, yet has no permanent seat. The leaders contended that the system reflects post-1945 geopolitics, when most African states were still under colonial rule.

Jallow said granting Africa permanent representation is a matter of principle. “Doing so will guarantee the council’s legitimacy and credibility as the body responsible for maintaining international peace and security,” he said.