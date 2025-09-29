20 UDP members in Foñi, Kombo resign but Yanks says WCR remains party power house  

- Advertisement -

On Friday, 20 rank and file members of the United Democratic Party in the Foñis and Kombo tendered a joint resignation letter to the party’s administrative secretary.

In the letter, they wrote: “We, the undersigned executive position holders and members of the UDP in West Coast Region, hereby tender our resignation from both our executive positions and membership of the party with immediate effect, as of today, 27th September 2025.

“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for the cooperation we have received during our time in the party, and we respectfully ask that our decisions be accepted.”

They are Sirimang Kuyateh ( regional committee treasurer), Modou Simaga (regional committee deputy treasurer), Fatou Khan (regional committee women’s wing deputy secretary), Alhagie Camara (Nyambai Ward/regional committee chairman/coopted), Ebrima Ceesay (Kombo East Constituency chairman), Daniel Mendy (Brikama South national executive treasurer/coopted), Alhagie SM Jobarteh (UDP Online TV media, admin), Alagie Njie (Foñi Bondali Constituency chairman), Momodou Jallow-Gibba, (Foñi Berefet Constituency chairman and All Foñi UDP chairman), Demba Dampha (Foñi Bondali Constituency campaign manager), Binta Camara (Sennehmentereng Constituency women’s wing organising secretary), Mariama Fofana (regional committee women’s wing, coopted member) and members Omar Bojang of Brikama South, Sainey Kijerah of Brikama North, Ousman Camara of Darsilameh, Buba Gassama of Wellingara, Musa Kebbeh of Sibanor, Abu Mendy of Rumba, Lamin Jaiteh of Lamin, and Ousman Jatta of Yundum.

The score of departing UDP members have neither given a reason for their resignation nor which party or faction they will align with.

However, Yankuba Darboe, the chairman of the Brikama Area Council wrote on his Facebook page over the weekend: “From our data there are about 47 in their camp in the West Coast region; 20 are gone today, we are waiting for the remaining 27! No surprises, we wish them all the best! WCR is still the power house for UDP!”

UDP responds to resignations

The United Democratic Party released a statement in reaction to the recent slew of resignations of some its rank and file members.

It read: “These individuals have been valued and committed members of the UDP family, and we deeply appreciate the years of service they have dedicated to advancing the ideals and principles of our great party.

“The UDP’s core values and ideals remain unchanged. We recognise that, at times, individuals may lose faith in the party or its leadership for personal reasons. While we understand their frustrations, we respect their decision and wish them well in their future endeavors.

“As a party, we remain firmly committed to the principles of democracy, justice, and progress for all Gambians. Our processes may not be perfect, but they are guided by fairness, inclusivity, and respect. We will continue to reflect, improve, and strengthen our internal systems to ensure we live up to the standards our supporters and the Gambian people expect of us.

“Though our paths may diverge for now, those who depart will always be accorded the respect they deserve should we meet again. In the meantime, we hope they remain steadfast and vocal in challenging the governance failures and policy shortcomings that continue to afflict our nation. The UDP will continue to stand as a beacon of hope for change, committed to ending the abysmal state of affairs and working tirelessly for a better future for The Gambia.”