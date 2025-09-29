BSIC hosts free prostate cancer screening, emphasising early detection

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In a significant move to promote men’s health, Banque Sahelo-Saherienne Pour l’Investissement et Le Commerce (BSIC), the Sahel-Saharan Bank for Investment and Trade organised a free prostate cancer screening event on Saturday, as part of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The initiative, which took place at the bank’s premises on Kairaba Avenue, aimed at encouraging early detection and raising awareness about the importance of regular health check-ups among men.

- Advertisement -

BSIC managing director, Hani Ezgalei, underscored the bank’s commitment to community well-being, stating: “This initiative is more than a medical test. It is a clear message that your health, your well-being, and your future truly matter to us.”

He highlighted the bank’s corporate social responsibility, emphasising that “banking is not only about numbers or transactions. It is about people and community.”

Dr Ismaila Badjie of Innovarx Global Health highlighted the importance of early detection and the need for Gambian men to prioritise their health.

- Advertisement -

“Sooner or later, you will see somebody with a white coat. The earlier and more frequent you do it, the cheaper and easier the conversation is every time you do it,” he said, urging men to adopt proactive health-seeking behaviours.

Dr Badjie emphasised that early detection is crucial, as it allows for better management and treatment outcomes.

Dr Lamin Jaiteh, surgeon general at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, said “early detection is essential when it comes to prostate cancer and cancers in general,” noting that it can lead to a full, fulfilling life after treatment.

Dr Jaiteh pointed out that men over 45 should consider regular health checks, given the increased risk of prostate cancer with age. He urged the community to shift health-seeking habits and proactively seek medical attention for preventative care.

The screening event saw participation from staff members, customers, and people from the community especially men, fostering a sense of collective responsibility for health. The bank partnered with InnovaRx Global Health and received guidance from the Gambian Ministry of Health National Cancer Control Programme to ensure the event’s success.