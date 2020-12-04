22 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, December 5, 2020
Omar Sarjo wants High Court to stop his trial

Omar Sarjo
By Bruce Asemota

Omar Sarjo, the dismissed soldier from the Gambia Armed Forces, has filed a suit before the High Court in Banjul seeking the court powers to stay the criminal proceedings against him at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court.

In the suit, being heard before Justice Ossei Tutu, Sarjo disclosed that the criminal case against him constitutes abuse of power and a gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

Sarjo is standing trial on a single count of attempts to obtain a Gambian passport by a false declaration which he denied.

