22 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, December 5, 2020
type here...
News

Survey reveals rising porn browsing among young Gambians

381
watching
- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

ActionAid-The Gambia has made a startling revelation that a growing number of young Gambians are using the internet for porn browsing than searching for educational materials.

- Advertisement -

The NGO recently conducted a survey that revealed a disturbing trend of young people spending more time on porn materials and social media at the expense of their education.

“We have recently concluded a survey within the eight regions of the country but to our dismay, we found out that most of the youthful population is more into searching and watching pornographic videos online than using social media to get educational materials,” Sulayman Kinteh, an official, said this week as The Gambia observed World Aids Day.

According to Kinteh, who was speaking on behalf of the Action Aid-Gambia executive director, this trend of porn popularity among the young is making most of them lose on their education.

“Youth are into so many activities on social media and most of the things they are doing on the internet are pornography which will lead them to things that are very dangerous. And it is even taking some out of their education which is something that is dangerous to our youthful population. We want a healthy youth population that will contribute their part to the development of the country,” he said.

He disclosed that the survey, which captured 1500 young people within eight regions, was conducted in September and October.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMan accused of matricide arraigned
Next articleOmar Sarjo wants High Court to stop his trial
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

DARBOE ALLEGES GOV’T PLANS TO REGISTER SENEGALESE VOTERS

By Omar Bah The leader of the United Democratic Party has warned against what he called the government's plan to register non-Gambians on the pretense...
Read more
News

Ndow Njie withdraws nomination into Army Council, Lie Conteh nominated

By Tabora Bojang Retired Colonel Momodou Ndow Njie has asked the government to withdraw his nomination from the Army Council. His nomination was kept on...
Read more
News

Omar Sarjo wants High Court to stop his trial

By Bruce Asemota Omar Sarjo, the dismissed soldier from the Gambia Armed Forces, has filed a suit before the High Court in Banjul seeking the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

darboe

DARBOE ALLEGES GOV’T PLANS TO REGISTER SENEGALESE VOTERS

By Omar Bah The leader of the United Democratic Party has warned against what he called the government's plan to register non-Gambians on the pretense...
Sheikh Omar Faye

Ndow Njie withdraws nomination into Army Council, Lie Conteh nominated

Omar Sarjo

Omar Sarjo wants High Court to stop his trial

watching

Survey reveals rising porn browsing among young Gambians

man

Man accused of matricide arraigned

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions