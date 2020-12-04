Survey reveals rising porn browsing among young Gambians

- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

ActionAid-The Gambia has made a startling revelation that a growing number of young Gambians are using the internet for porn browsing than searching for educational materials.

- Advertisement -

The NGO recently conducted a survey that revealed a disturbing trend of young people spending more time on porn materials and social media at the expense of their education.

“We have recently concluded a survey within the eight regions of the country but to our dismay, we found out that most of the youthful population is more into searching and watching pornographic videos online than using social media to get educational materials,” Sulayman Kinteh, an official, said this week as The Gambia observed World Aids Day.

According to Kinteh, who was speaking on behalf of the Action Aid-Gambia executive director, this trend of porn popularity among the young is making most of them lose on their education.

“Youth are into so many activities on social media and most of the things they are doing on the internet are pornography which will lead them to things that are very dangerous. And it is even taking some out of their education which is something that is dangerous to our youthful population. We want a healthy youth population that will contribute their part to the development of the country,” he said.

He disclosed that the survey, which captured 1500 young people within eight regions, was conducted in September and October.