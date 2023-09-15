Paulo Djabi, others bailed in high profile drug case

Principal Magistrate Jabang of the Kanifing Court yesterday granted bail to Paulo Djabi, Nandine Pereira, Mamadu Djabi, and Secuna DJabi who are standing trial on 15 counts of drug-related offences and money laundering.

In granting bail, Magistrate Jabang, outlined the following conditions attached: first and second accused were each granted bail in the sum of D1million or with four Gambian sureties in the same sum. Similarly, the third and fourth accused were granted bail in the amount of D300,000, or with two Gambian sureties each (totaling D1,000,000).

Secondly, the sureties were asked to provide an affidavit of means confirming their ability to meet the specified bail amount and they must deposit their ID cards with the Registrar of the court.

Thirdly, the accused persons were also required to surrender all of their travel documents to the Registrar of the court until the case is heard and determined.

However, despite fulfilling all of the bail conditions, the information obtained suggested that the police and DLEAG reportedly pursued the accused persons to re-arrest them.

Kemeseng Sanneh