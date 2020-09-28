Police arrest 2, investigate discovery of dead body in Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Police have arrested two people in connection with a raid on suspected drug dealers in Banjul and are investigation the mysterious discovery of a dead body in the mangroves on Bund-Road where the raid took place last week.

The body is identified by police as one Matar Ceesay, a 37-year-old man of No. 14 McDonald Street in Banjul.

Police said one Karim Jabbie alias Chana, a mechanic was later arrested after a large portion of suspected cannabis was found in a vehicle which belongs to one Usaman Rahman, who was also arrested. They were later handed to the Drug Law Enforcement Agency as it was a suspected drug related matter.

“Police probe further established that, it was Matar Ceesay (deceased) and one Njaga whose whereabouts are yet to be established, who ran into the mangroves leaving the vehicle and suspected cannabis behind. The body of Matar Ceesay was found on Friday and sent to the EFSTH mortuary for further examination to establish the cause of death,” the police said in a statement.

The police said the preliminary investigations revealed that, the body is linked to an incident reported by the Police Patrols in Banjul on 19 September 2020.

“The report indicates that during routine patrols in Banjul and its surroundings, the Police came across a vehicle with registration number BJL 2597 H, around Bund-Road. As they approached the vehicle, two individuals were seen from a distance running into the mangroves and swimming away. The officers pursued but lost track of them. Police officers returned to the vehicle and a search was conducted and they recovered 56 kilos of suspected cannabis wrapped in bundles. An additional unspecified amount of suspected cannabis was also recovered in another bag inside the vehicle.

The vehicle and the suspected cannabis were then taken to the Police Station and a case file opened for further investigations,” a statement from the IGP office read.

“The Public is assured that the matter will be investigated and the outcome communicated to the public. The usual support and cooperation of the public is highly solicited. The public is encouraged to share information that maybe useful to the investigation,” the police added.