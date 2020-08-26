24 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
News

Police arrest alleged number plate forgers


By Omar Bah

 

The police have announced the arrest of few individuals for allegedly forging or imitating the new number plates.

“Few individuals suspected of the illegal act were arrested and are being processed for court. The general public is hereby reminded that forgery or imitation of the above-mentioned plates is a criminal offence,” a police statement stated yesterday.

“The general public is further informed that the IGP’s office through its Mobile Traffic Department will conduct an operation to check on vehicles for possible detection of forged or imitated number plates.

“Vehicle owners with the new Aluminium Number Plates are advised to display the QR stickers on their vehicles at all times. Those owners of vehicles who were issued with authentic Aluminium Plates minus the QR stickers are advised to get their stickers from the nearest Comfort Quality Services outlet.

“Similarly, vehicle owners who paid for the old plate and didn’t get their number plates should present official receipt issued to them at any Comfort Quality Services outlet to get the new plates without repayment,” the police added.

The police strongly warned that individuals found wanting of forging or imitating the new Aluminium Number Plates will be prosecuted.

