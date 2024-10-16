29.2 C
Police to investigate special audit report on IEC

The Gambia Police Force yesterday announced it is conducting an investigation into audit queries raised in the Special Audit Report by the Auditor General regarding the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
A statement from PRO Modou Musa Sisawo said the public will be kept informed of any significant developments, and assured that the investigation will be conducted with professionalism and integrity.
Last week, The Standard understood that the police invited officials of the Banjul City Council over an audit queries.

