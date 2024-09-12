PRELIMINARY CENSUS RESULTS PUT POPULATION AT 2.4M

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

A preliminary report released by the Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS) from the just concluded census, has revealed that the population of the Gambia is 2,422, 712, and out of this figure, 51 percent are female against 49 percent of males.

The report also revealed that Brikama is the most populous Local Government Area, (LGA), accounting for 47.5% of the country’s population.

Together with Kanifing, these two local government areas (LGAs) constitute 63.2% of the national population.

The report, launched yesterday by Vice President Muhammed S Jallow at the SDKJCC, further revealed that the Gambia’s population is predominantly youthful, with 40.8 percent under 15 years of age and only 3.0 percent are aged 65 and above, meaning this dependent population is likely to put pressure on the working-age population.

At the level of LGAs, Banjul and Kanifing have a relatively smaller proportion of youthful population (30.0% and 34.2% respectively) compared to Kuntaur 47.9% and Basse 46.7%, where nearly half the population is under 15 years.

The data revealed that Gambians make up the overwhelming majority of the Gambia’s population accounting for 95 percent, while Senegalese nationals are the largest foreign nationals, at 1.7 percent (40,849), followed by Guineans at 1.5 percent (36,077) and other nationalities, including Nigerians, Sierra Leoneans and others, each representing less than 1 percent of the population.

Speaking at the launching, Nyakassi MB Sanyang, the Statistician General, said the 2024 census represents a pivotal achievement in national development efforts.

“This census is not merely a statistical exercise; it is a comprehensive enumeration of all individuals and housing units across our nation. The data collected provides a foundational basis for policy-making, development planning, and resource allocation. It is a tool that will shape the future of our country, influencing decisions that impact every facet of Gambian life,” he said.

He concluded that with the release of the preliminary results, all stakeholders, policymakers, researchers and the general public should engage with this data. “Let us use this information to drive positive change, foster development and build a brighter future for The Gambia,” the Statistician General said.